This Horse is On Fire!

I will be watching the market on this one for any signs of confidence behind Gary Moore’s French winner Stenatee ahead of his debut over hurdles, and he could be the one to chase home Chasing Fire this afternoon. The selection has won all four starts with a point-to-point, a bumper and twice over hurdles at Market Rasen by 16 lengths each time.

He has to give weight away here which won’t make his life any easier, and this is a big step up in class, but you don’t know how good they are until they lose, and I will be following him until that happens and possibly afterwards as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chasing Fire 12.35pm Sandown 4/6 most bookmakers