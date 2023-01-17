Let’s See If The Bookies Scramble For Cover

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
25
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

No jumps racing at all today once again but two all-weather cards to work with. Anyone who knows me will appreciate my deepest respect for trainer Conrad Allen, one of the most underrated trainers in Newmarket, and more than capable given the right ammunition. He has an interesting runner in the Wolverhampton maiden at 1.55pm when Scramble returns to the track after coming home third at Southwell last month. She got outpaced a little over the seven furlongs that day but is upped to a mile here, which as a daughter of Havana Gold may see her in a better light. Jockey Aidan Keely claims 5lb off her back this afternoon and if she gets the rub of the green, she ought to give us a good run for our money.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scramble 1.55pm Wolverhampton 7/2 most bookmakers 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here