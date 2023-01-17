Let’s See If The Bookies Scramble For Cover

No jumps racing at all today once again but two all-weather cards to work with. Anyone who knows me will appreciate my deepest respect for trainer Conrad Allen, one of the most underrated trainers in Newmarket, and more than capable given the right ammunition. He has an interesting runner in the Wolverhampton maiden at 1.55pm when Scramble returns to the track after coming home third at Southwell last month. She got outpaced a little over the seven furlongs that day but is upped to a mile here, which as a daughter of Havana Gold may see her in a better light. Jockey Aidan Keely claims 5lb off her back this afternoon and if she gets the rub of the green, she ought to give us a good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scramble 1.55pm Wolverhampton 7/2 most bookmakers