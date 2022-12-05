The Formula: Placing Your Bets on the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is officially in play in Qatar. The World Cup has been around for decades, with the first game played in 1930. It has been held every four years since then, excluding 1942 and 1946 because of World War II. The World Cup attracts millions of viewers worldwide who watch with excitement and passion.

When placing your bets, you want to know the right formula. However, is there a formula that can help?

A Look at the Favourites

Most bookmakers recommend knowing the favourites as a formula for placing the best bets and finding the best odds. Below we’ll look at some of the favourites and how they’ve been performing over the years to give you a quick idea of what you should look out for.

Brazil

Brazil is one of the all-time favourites and has maintained its status even with the current World Cup. It’s regarded as one of the strongest teams and has one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson Becker. Brazil has won the most World Cup titles, although people will never forget the semifinal score of 1-7, a brutal loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Despite all this, the team has managed to remain victorious and strong.

France

France is another one that’s at the top when it comes to odds. It remained undefeated in the European qualifiers. Kylian Mbappe is their top goal scorer in the current World Cup, and the team has managed to win its group round.

Argentina

The one thing that makes the World Cup exciting is its unpredictability. Argentina is another favourite in the World Cup despite its current 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia. For Argentina to be beaten by Saudi Arabia was a shocker because of the high expectations placed on Argentina. Not to mention that Argentina have been undefeated in their 36 previous games before meeting Saudi Arabia at the current 2022 World Cup. Also, having Messi as Argentina’s top goal-scorer and one of the team’s favourites is a plus.

England

England knockout Wales, qualifying for the next round, and they’re also considered one of the favourites in this World Cup. Striker Harry Kane is one of their strongest links as he builds towards becoming one of the country’s all-time leading scorers. Other star players included in their lineup are Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, giving their team the lead with three goals in the group play.

Spain

Spain is another star in the World Cup that doesn’t require any introduction. It’s considered one of the most talented football teams in the world. It has some of the top Barcelona players, such as Pedro Lopez, Fernando Torres and Pablo Gavira (Gavi).

How Many Times Have the Favourites Won?

Brazil has won the World Cup five times, Argentina and France won twice, and England and Spain have managed to win once.

The Bookmakers Opinion

Online bookmakers in the UK have placed England at 8/1, making it the fourth favourite in betting after Brazil, France and Argentina. Brazil remains the betting favourite with odds of +200 and with some bookmakers at +300. Argentina and France have odds at +500.