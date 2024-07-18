Featured Horse Racing Sport Tote

Big Returns For Small Stakes -That Sounds Right Up Our Street

July 18, 2024
Sean Trivass
Our buddies at The Tote have reached out once more to remind Daily Sport readers that the Placepot probably represents the best value bet out there – if you get it right, of course.
Last Saturday’s Salisbury card paid out £1384.20 to a £1 stake for those lucky enough to find a horse to place in the first six races, while Stratford last Sunday paid (wait for it) £22729.30 for the quid – not to be sniffed at!
Most weeks The Tote guarantee a minimum Placepot pool to be split among any successful punters, and this week we have £50,000 at Newbury on Friday, £150,000 at Newbury on Saturday (Premier Raceday), £50,000 at Market Rasen Saturday (Premier Raceday) and £50,000 at Stratford Sunday – and as you can bet in sensible affordable stakes and don’t even have to find a winner, it looks value to us?
For those who think they can find the winners instead, there is a rollover of £93,206 and a bonus fund rollover of £9,077 for the Scoop6 (races below) and an ITV7 Placepot on Saturday for Market Rasen 14:05, 14:40, 15:15,  Newbury 14:25, 15:00, 15:35 plus The Curragh 14:35
Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 2.25 Newbury – 2m Hcap, 10 declared. 2.40 Market Rasen – 2m Summer Hcap Hurdle, 17 declared. 3.00 Newbury – 6f Grp3 Hackwood Stakes, 10 declared. 3.15 Market Rasen – 2m5f Summer Plate Hcap Chase, 16 declared. 3.35 Newbury – 5f Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 19 declared. 3.40 Curragh – 1m4f Grp1 Irish Oaks, 14 declared
Best of luck if you get involved – mine’s a pint if you pull off the big one!

