The Skye’s The Limit

After the farce of the weekend’s racing on pretty horrible conditions (look at the number of non-runners for conformation) I have decided to stay with the all-weather today, poor quality as it may be (and it is). In the afternoon we have a card from Kempton where the only one I like the look of is Island Of Skye in the mile handicap at 1.30pm.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s four-year-old has been running well without winning recently with four top three finishes from four starts since joining the yard form George Margarson in August, and he was only beaten a neck and then half a length on his last two starts. He runs off the same mark today which is promising, but more importantly they drop him a grade and add first-time blinkers, and that will hopefully be all he needs to win for the second time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Way Island Of Skye 1.30pm Kempton 2/1 all bookmakers