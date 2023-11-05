The Skye’s The Limit

Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

After the farce of the weekend’s racing on pretty horrible conditions (look at the number of non-runners for conformation) I have decided to stay with the all-weather today, poor quality as it may be (and it is). In the afternoon we have a card from Kempton where the only one I like the look of is Island Of Skye in the mile handicap at 1.30pm.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s four-year-old has been running well without winning recently with four top three finishes from four starts since joining the yard form George Margarson in August, and he was only beaten a neck and then half a length on his last two starts. He runs off the same mark today which is promising, but more importantly they drop him a grade and add first-time blinkers, and that will hopefully be all he needs to win for the second time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Way Island Of Skye 1.30pm Kempton 2/1 all bookmakers

