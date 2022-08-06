Maiden Filly Can Improve For The Step Up To A Mile

The maiden at 2.00pm from Kempton will be raced over a mile and that looks likely to suit Fariba, a daughter of Farhh who has had her only start to date at Newcastle when she ran a blinder over the seven furlongs to come home fourth, beaten just over a length when running on after a poor start saw her racing at the back throughout.

She can only learn form that and with an added furlong to travel now and that experience under her belt she may be good enough to go one better here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fariba 2.00pm Kempton Evens Bet365