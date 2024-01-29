Lioness Can Roar At Newcastle

All-Weather bumpers are (thankfully) few and far between but that won’t stop me having a bet on Nala The Lioness in the Newcastle opener at 1.15pm, a rare foray into the National Hunt world for trainer Karl Burke.

Bought for 38,000 Guineas as a yearling, the daughter of Roaring Lion remains unraced on the Flat, but made her way to the racecourse in a bumper here on the sixth where she ran a blinder to be beaten a head despite showing the customary signs of inexperience before rallying close home.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite that day, her supporters will be hoping that was money lent not lost, and it will be interesting to see if she comes in for similar support this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nala The Lioness 1.15pm Newcastle 7/4 Bet365