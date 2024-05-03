WE are now only hours away from BKB 38 at a sold-out Indigo at O2 Arena!

What a night it promises to be and the only way to watch now is to buy the stream from www.bkbworld.tv.

We have nine fights scheduled, including world title clash between fans’ favourites Kevin Greenwood and Marko Martinjak that has the making of a fight of the year.

Look out for BKB TM’s answer to Tyson Fury as well.

Tyrone Eliffe stands around 6ft 9ins tall and has told the local press that he models himself on ‘The Gypsy King.’

Like Fury, Tyrone has an inspiring story. He’s been to the bottom and if he beats Eryk Majda on Saturday he will be able to call himself a champion.

As always, things have not gone entirely smoothly in the build up with fights having to be rearranged.

We would like to thank Stanlee Wilson for coming out of retirement to face Dominic Negus.

Stanlee has been with us for years. Hefought on BKB 1 in Coventry all the way back in 2016.

Fair to say Stanlee’s career with BKB TM didn’t get off to the best of starts. Somaiya Preet dropped him and cut him in the opening round, but Stanlee wasn’t beaten. He rallied to knock out Somaiya in the second.

Eight years on and Stanlee is fighting on BKB 38.

I know Stanlee reckons he hasn’t always done himself justice and is looking to put on a show against one of the most well-known hard men in the country.

As anyone who’s seen his interviews or read his books knows, Dominic just loves fighting !

He’s waited a while for the chance to fight for us and he’s sure to come out throwing bombs.

Tickets are also selling well for BKB 39, held at the O2 Arena on Saturday, June 1, and keep a look out for further announcements about BKB 40 when the original and best bareknuckle boxing promotional company in the world heads to Wales.

