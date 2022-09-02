Live The Legacy

The thought in the Alan King camp (or so I am told) is that they think there is a lot more to come from five-year-old Midnights Legacy who has won at Ludlow and Plumpton over hurdles, as well as five times on the Flat, the latest at Epsom in June in a high-class handicap.

He returns to obstacles in the 2.05pm at Fontwell and ought to have no trouble with the twists and turns that have been a nightmare for others in the past. Top-weight is an issue but I suspect he is better than this, and on a tricky day, he will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Midnights Legacy 2.05pm Fontwell 2/1 Bet365