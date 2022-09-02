The Writing Is On The Wall

Juvenile hurdles are never easy to call, and with three making their debuts over obstacles in the 3.15pm life gets eve n more difficult. I did note Jamie Moore rides Executive Pool here for his father Gary but hats-off to the connections of Graffiti who stick with Richie McLernon in the saddle.

Second on his hurdling debut at Stratford, he followed that with an easy win over C&D last month, and I cannot emphasise enough the benefit of course form here at Fontwell.

He does have to give 7lb to most of the field so life isn’t quite as simple as I would like, but on a tricky day he looks a worthy bet on a decent enough card in the Sussex countryside.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Graffiti 3.15pm Fontwell 100/30 most bookmakers