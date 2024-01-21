Max Chance Of The Necessary Improvement

Moving along to Southwell for our second bet, and David Simcock’s Thorntoneldale Max went in to my notebook after a highly promising third on his one start to date at Lingfield earlier this month. Slowly away and looking as if the education would do him good, he ran on once the penny dropped to finish third, just a length and a quarter and a neck behind the odds-on winner.

Sure to have learned plenty from that experience he certainly has a race in him, and we can but hope that will be this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thorntoneldale Max 5.30pm Southwell 9/2 William Hill