Long Journey North Could Reap Rewards

Off North for our final bet this Sunday when Git Maker could surprise the short-priced favourite in the Novices’ Handicap Chase at 1.35pm.

Trainer Jamie Snowden sends him on the long journey to Kelso from his Lambourn base after he ran on strongly in to second at Sandown on his first start of the new season. S

ure to strip fitter now and looking as if the step up in trip may see him in a whole new light, he could make the most of this small-field opportunity to get off the mark on only his second start over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Git Maker 1.35pm Kelso 11/10 Bet365