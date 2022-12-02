I’M glad to say that BKB 29 on Saturday night is a complete sell out

Every single one of the 3,000 tickets has been sold, so we are guaranteed an electric atmosphere for a great night of quality bareknuckle boxing action at the O2 Arena.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket, you can watch all the fights on www.fite.tv.

BKB 29 promises to be a great way to finish another huge year for BKB™.

2022 started with Jody Meikle coming out of retirement to upset Dorian Darch for the world heavyweight championship and we’ve also seen the Barrie Jones-Jimmy Sweeney rematch, the jaw-dropping slugfest between Dan Podmore and Ryan Barrett that has to be one of the best in BKB™ history and much, much more.

We lost Hall of Fame fighter Sean George to injury, but he’s still involved with BKB™ and is will be part of what’s sure to be a very bright future for all of us.

2023 promises to be massive.

For the first time, we promote in Thailand.

We are sending pound-for-pound No 1 Barrie Jones and two-weight world champion Dan Podmore over there to fight and hopefully add a few million more members to their fan clubs!

The shows in Thailand and the United States offer a huge incentive for all BKB™ fighters and we will be looking to expand the sport more in the coming years.

We know from the views we get from around the world that there’s a huge appetite for BKB™ and I’m confident the more sport will continue to grow.

Thanks for your support and enjoy the show on Saturday

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown