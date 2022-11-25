BKB 29 is now only eight days away – and it’s heading for a sell out

There are only a handful of tickets left, so if you want to be there, I would move quickly if I were you!

One of the new faces on next Saturday’s show is Brad Scott.

He’s well known to fans of combat sports for his spells in Cage Warriors and the UFC.

He reckons BKB™ will be just as big as the UFC and explained why in an interview last week.

Brad says that fans want stand-up action and knockouts – not grappling. He says venues erupt when there’s a knockout – and nobody delivers knockouts quite like BKB™

Brad and Jamie Procter go head to head next Saturday and one way or another, it’s likely to end early.

Tyson Fury isn’t the only heavyweight champion coming out of retirement next Saturday.

Jody Meikle wasn’t planning to fight again, but agreed to step in to face newcomer Richie Leak after Quentin Domingos was ruled out.

It’s been quite a year for Jody.

This time last year he was an ex fighter, but he jumped in at a few days’ notice to fight Dorian Darch for the world heavyweight title in January – and pulled off a shock win.

The belt was lost to Dan Podmore and there was also a narrow points loss to Carl Hobley for the British title.

Jody decided to bow out after outpointing Stanlee Wilson in October – but when the phone rang the other week, he couldn’t turn the fight down.

Scott McHugh has also enjoyed an amazing ride with BKB™

He was a complete novice when he joined us four years ago, has worked hard in the gym, pulled off some great wins and last weekend was in Florida fighting for the world championship.

Scott came up short on this occasion, but everyone at BKB™ was proud of the way he performed and we look forward to see him fighting for us again in 2023.

