Princess Could Be Crowned At Wolverhampton

The 2.40pm at Wolverhampton this afternoon looks a really interesting contest despite being on the all-weather, and at seven furlongs, it is a specialist distance – too far for the sprinters and too short for the milers.

At these weights it may be worth taking a chance on Highfield Princess, though I woold have preferred a lower draw to be honest. Now a five-year-old, the daughter of Night Of thunder has won four of her eight starts on the all-weather, all of them over the seven furlongs she faces here, which she can add to places at the likes of York (Group Two), and Goodwood (Group Three), so this Listed race is certainly not beyond her.

On her return to action at Chelmsford she pulled too hard for her own good on her first start in four months before coming home third, less than a length off the winner, but with that race under her belt she should settle better now, and although this is a decent contest (Misty Grey is unbeaten here after four runs, Happy Power drops in class and so on), she should at least give us a big run for our money here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Highfield Princess 2.40pm Wolverhampton 6/1 most bookmakers