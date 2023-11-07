Will He – Or Won’t He?

Newbury is one of my favourite tracks, and with the Nicky Henderson team clicking into gear a bit more lately, it may pay to side with exciting hurdling recruit Willmount, the winner of a point-to-point at Comea for Colin Bowe, and both starts in Doncaster bumpers for Neil Mulholland.

He is bred for the part as a son of Blue Bresil and cost a pretty penny when last sold in February 2022 for £340,000, so he needs to win a good few races like this (£5446 to the winner) to get into the black, but this looks a a sensible starting point and I will be watching him with great interest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Willmount 12.40pm Newbury 8/15 Bet Victor