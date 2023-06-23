Not A Loss But A Prophet

Well Royal Ascot was hard work all round but we bagged a few winners, though there is always room for improvement, and more winners to find, wherever they may be. This afternoon we start off at Pontefract when Prophet’s Dream looks to land his hat-trick in the 4.15pm under Tom Marquand.

He has a bit left up his sleeve when scoring by a neck after making all at Leicester at the end of may and has only been put up a pound for that success, and if Tom can slip his field once again, he won’t be stopping close home here either.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Prophet’s Dream 4.15pm Pontefract 11/2 most bookmakers