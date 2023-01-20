Twiston-Davies Team Could be In For A Good Afternoon

Sticking at Lingfield, Nigel Twiston-Davies has a few others with decent chances on the card including Idalko Bihoue, who steps up in trip in the 1.30pm. A point-to-point winner in February last year, he was bought for £155,000 after that and paid back some of that with success on his hurdling bow at Worcester when winning a maiden by an eased down 14 lengths.

Sent to Newbury for the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle in late December, he was not disgraced when coming home third, but is better than that and should appreciate the step up in trip. They think a lot of him back home and have high hopes for the future, in which case he will need to go close here to justify any lofty aspirations.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Idalko Bihoue 1.30pm Lingfield 6/4 William Hill and 888sport.com