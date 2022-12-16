Magic Moments At Chelmsford

Trainer John Butler has his string in fine fettle recently for one of Newmarket’s smaller stables, and there is every chance that Measure Moments can land her hat-trick after a couple of wins at Wolverhampton since being stepped up to a mile or more.

A daughter of Time Test out of a High Chapparal it comes as no great shock with hindsight that she found six and seven furlongs too short for her in six of her first seven starts. Recent performances have been a revelation with easy win, and another 6lb from the handicapper seems unlikely to stop her here as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Measure Moments 5.15pm Chelmsford 15/8 Bet365