Newcomer Could Surprise The Jolly At Chelmsford

At this moment in time Chelmsford appear confident that they will be able to race, so common sense suggests we have a couple of tentative selections there, thought there aren’t too many that exactly jump off the page as “good things”.

As you may have noticed I am a bit of a fan of the Crisford yard, having run into Simon on a few occasions over the years and been suitably impressed by both his knowledge and his honesty. Newcomer Baahill looks the part on paper as a son of Kingman out of a Pivotal mare who won on the all-weather at Dundalk, my main concern is a lack of speed over the six furlongs but his connections will be quite aware of what will be needed here in a race that may not take that much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Baahill 3.45pm Chelmsford 5/2 Bet365