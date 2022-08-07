The World At Her feet

Two all-weather selections for us all this afternoon starting at Lingfield (my local track) when I like the each way chances of Outside World for the Johnstons who won this last year with Bowman under William Buick.

This season the same combination will be represented by the daughter of Iffraaj who failed to see out the mile at Goodwood last time out but should be far better suited by the seven furlongs here.

She won a Class Two nursery at Goodwood last season over a furlong shorter and should find this company far more suitable off a lower mark assuming she handles the all-weather surface of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Outside World 3.30pm Lingfield 11/1 Bet365