Make Merri In The Lucky Last

Waiting until the lucky last at 8.20pm for my second bet this Friday, and if Merrimack makes the most of a low draw he could show them all the way home in this five furlong sprint.

Last time out he won by over three lengths at Yarmouth without really breaking sweat, and although he has to carry a 6lb winner’s penalty now, he is due to go up 10lb for future contests.

That leaves him 4lb well in officially, and although I am very wary of David O’Meara’s Scoops Ahoy, who is due to go up 3lb for future contests, I am hoping my suggestion is drawn on the right side if the track and has enough of an advantage.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Merrimack 8.20pm York 2/1 Bet365