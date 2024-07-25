Pool Returns With The IPA Back In Coventry

With so much going on in the World of horse racing I almost neglected my pool duties this week as the IPA Tour swings into Coventry ahead of the British Open this weekend.

As always, the action will be fast and furious, and broadcast live on the IPA YouTube Channel here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNoaCK2Yaxw and although I sadly cannot attend in person (I’ll be at Ascot for the racing), I will be watching on my phone whenever the opportunity arises.

Twenty-odd tables will be in constant action from Friday morning through to close of play some time Sunday evening and trust me the noise has to be heard to be believed as the best players in the World look to crush the break and dominate their opponents from the first frame to the last. Entry is free for spectators at the Hiton Double Tree (NOT the one by the football ground, I made that mistake one year), and with the tables apparently perfect, no-one will have any excuses when or if they get knocked out.

With so many trophies to play for, I’d better get down to my selections – wish me luck, I’ll need it!

British Open

I dread to think how many times I have had this the wrong way round with my Open pick winning the Professional event – and vice versa – frustrating, to put it politely. I would be very surprised if this isn’t won by one of the top professionals, with Mark Boyle most people’s idea of the likely winner, but there is little value to be had there and I will look elsewhere. Never write of Gareth Hibbott, who sits in what may be the easier side of the draw and could get through the early stages relatively unscathed, leaving him fresher than some when the chips are down as this heads to a finale. He will do for me at a bigger price on this occasion.

British Professional

The one the top players all want to win with prize money and kudos high on everyone’s agenda – along with bragging rights of course. Johan Attard has been a revelation recently and is one for the shortlist, alongside Mark Boyle, Marc Farnsworth, Clint I’Anson, and many others. The list of top players is almost endless, but I refuse to believe Liam Dunster has had his day, and this weekend may be his turn to shine once more. More measured than most players with a shot routine that suits him admirably, he has a tough start playing the winner of Lee Shepherd and Stephen Ellis, but if he can overcome the first hurdle he may yet go on to another success.

British Amateur

“Just” the 169 entries here as the IPA goes from strength to strength with the usual mix of known players, many have been on the tour for over 10 years, plus a decent number of newcomers enjoying their first taste of pool at this level. With the unknown quantities likely to knock out some but not all of the fancied contenders this isn’t the easiest group to pick from, but I will nail my colours to the mast and go for Geo Edgar who did us all a favour when winning at the last tour event when selected by yours truly. If he continues in his recent form, it can only be a matter of time before he is invited to turn professional, but if you want a suggestion at a bigger price you could do a lot worse than Charlie Begley, who is more than capable on his day.

British Ladies Elite

The Ladies Elite is the equivalent of the Professional event on the Men’s side, and regular readers will know we have had the winner here on more than one occasion by sticking with my good friend Deb Burchell. A class act on and off the table, Deb is good fun but deadly serios when it comes to her pool, and assuming she has put the hours in for practice, I am looking no further for the winner.

British Ladies Open

The field for the Ladies Open gets bigger with every tournament and is thus that much harder to win – or predict. Deb Burchell is my go-to for all the Ladies events but even she can’t win everything, and I will take a chance on Alice Paylor. She may only be ranked 14 on the Ladies Elite list, but is more than capable of causing an upset or two and if she clicks into top gear, she could surprise them all.

British Ladies Amateur

One last tournament to mention, and with 35 entries, this is my final minefield. The battle is on for the chance to be invited to turn Elite next season with Marianne Waud leading the way and she certainly looks the one to beat this weekend as well. She starts off against Lauren Chantler on Friday afternoon which isn’t the easiest of starts, but if she can negotiate that then the draw may open up with a route to the final seemingly the most likely outcome.

For more information on the IPA or to sign up for future events, visit www.ipapool.com