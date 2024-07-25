Red Can Stay Ahead

For reasons unknown both my selections run at York this evening (so no early morning rush needed unless you want to grab the prices), starting in the 6.05pm when Red Force One will do for me.

Although the now nine-year-old has been racing in weaker contests lately, he can do no more than win his last three, at Musselburgh, Redcar, and Newmarket, but better still, he won this race in 2022 off a mark of 70 – 9lb higher than he has to suffer now.

How trainer Philip Kirby has got the son of Lethal Force enthused for the job once more after a spell in the doldrums is beyond me, but he gets in here off bottom weight and is well worth a second look having won here before.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Red Force One 6.05pm York 11/2 888Sport.com