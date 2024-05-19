Marching To Victory At Redcar

With a high-class weekend to look back on it comes as no great surprise to see the racing at a lower standard this Monday, but any winner is a good one as we l know by now. Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe has his team in good form lately with four winners in the last two weeks and plenty of placed efforts, and I wonder if the lightly raced Milliterries could add to those statistics.

A typical sort for the yard, improving with every run, she was last seen finishing third at Lingfield in a seven-furlong novice, beaten a couple of lengths at the line and keeping on well without really threatening the winner.

All her better relatives improved considerably with age, suggesting we are yet to see the best of the three-year-old, and although I wonder if a mile and a quarter may be her best trip in the long-term, I am still expecting a bold showing off what may be a lenient handicap mark of only 70.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Milliterries 3.00pm Redcar 5/2 Bet365