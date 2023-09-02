Ring The Bell At Windsor

Strangely we have far more (and better) racing today than we had on Sunday afternoon (BHA – work it out), but this will hopefully be a positive as we keep on hunting down more winners. Windsor is always a good night out and I will be in attendance looking to back a few winners, though my main if not only bet will be on Michael Bell’s Activated in the 5.30pm.

A daughter of the speedy Dandy Man, she has only had the one run when slowly away over course and distance before making headway and unsurprisingly weakening to be beaten two lengths into fourth. She will have come on from that experience in my eyes and if she gets away with the rest of the field I can see her running a huge race – though if she was mine, I would try her over five furlongs looking at her breeding.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Activated 5.30pm Windsor 5/1 most bookmakers