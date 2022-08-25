Marvellous Looking For A Repeat Success

The World and his wife are fully aware that a low draw is a big advantage over the five furlongs here at Beverley and I note that in the 18 runnings so far, not a single winner has been drawn higher than the nine stall. All the winners so far have been rated over 96, and if you add that to the draw bias you are immediately down to a shortlist of seven – if only life was that easy eh?

Only one four-year-old has won this which I found quite surprising (43 have tried) leaving me with my selection from Ainsdale (best with more cut in the ground), Barbanera (yet to place this season), Korker, Tis Marvellous (won this last year) , Arecibo, and King Of Stars.

I will be messing about with tricasts with the six of them to pennies, but when the chips are down, its Tis Marvellous each way for me. I wish he had been drawn lower than the seven stall but if we look at his runs this season (only two of them), he has been highly tried with a four-length sixth in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket and a nine-length tenth in the Kings Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Two runs will have put him spot on now and back in to Listed company at a track he loves he looks the likeliest winner of a tricky puzzle to solve.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Way Tis Marvellous 2.40pm Beverley 7/2 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes