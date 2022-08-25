Diamond Can Cut It at Goodwood

Two-year-old races are always tough to call but in the last 10 years we haven’t had a winner priced at bigger than 7/1, and with three winning favourites and a joint favourite it makes sense to focus our attentions near the head of the market. Bright Diamond is currently vying for favouritism and is very much the unknown quantity here.

Karl Burke’s horses rarely run unbacked if they have been showing up well in their work yet the daughter of El Kabeir was sent off a 10/1 chance at Newmarket before strolling home by nine lengths despite a slow start. The implication is she will improve considerably for the experience and if that is the case, she could be way above average.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bright Diamond 1.50pm Goodwood 9/2 most bookmakers