Williams Runner Could Be Thrown in?

Sometimes in this game you just spot things and have to go with your heart, and the handicap hurdle at 3.05pm (Sandown) is one example. Why oh why does Venetia Williams throw the once raced Djelo straight into a competitive handicap for his UK debut after winning by half a length at Nancy almost exactly a year ago?

The conspiracy theorist in me wonders if the four-year-old is considered very well handicapped off a mark of 114, and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of his chances.

The runner-up in France has won since to give the form a better look about it, and the booking of Tom Scudamore to fide also catches the eye, suggesting he is not without some kind of a chance, and once you spot these things what can you do but follow them up with a small bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Djelo 3.05pm Sandown 10/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor