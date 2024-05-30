World Pool + Epsom + The Tote = Happy Days

Our mates at The Tote continue to furnish us with all the information needed (other than the winners, sadly), and we like to pass that on to our loyal readers – after all, when you get the chance to win big bucks for small sensible bets, that is exactly the sort of thing we like to pass on..

Epsom, home of THE Derby (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise) have an eight race card (see details below), and all of them will be part of the World Pool on Saturday afternoon meaning stronger pools, bigger than normal dividends – and the ability to get a bet on without any worry that you will reduce the price (and for those who like their foreign racing like me, they also include the Queensland Derby from Australia).

The Scoop6 rolled over again last week which gives us an estimated pool of £330,000 (including the bonus fund) for Saturday but please note – the races are the last six from Epsom and NOT the first six as is the norm. Add in the weekly Placepot guarantees (name a horse to place in the first six races on any card) of £150,000 at Epsom Friday, £250,000 at Epsom Saturday, and £50,000 at Hamilton Sunday and there are plenty of reasons to consider getting involved – but do remember the Daily Sport rule – never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose.

For info: Saturday’s Scoop6 races – 2.35 Epsom – 1m Grp3 Diomed Stakes, 8 declared. 3.10 Epsom – 5f 3yo “Dash” Hcap, 20 declared. 3.45 Epsom – 5f “Dash” Hcap, 15 declared. 4.30 Epsom – 1m4f Grp1 Derby, 16 declared. 5.15 Epsom – 1m4f Hcap, 15 declared. 5.50 Epsom – 6f Hcap, 16 declared