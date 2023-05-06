The Seal Of Approval At Southwell

The fact that both my suggestions today are on the all-weather may tell you a lot about the quality we are looking at today, but I am happy enough to see Seal Of Solomon in the 3.40pm at Southwell where the Ed Dunlop gelding looks to follow up his very easy success at Chelmsford on his first start of the season.

Yes he does have an added 8lb from the handicapper this afternoon but I am hoping he can take another step forward here, though there is a possibility he may have to make his own running in this small field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Seal Of Solomon 3.40pm Southwell 11/10 most bookmakers