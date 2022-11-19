Midnight At 1.35pm?

Off to Ludlow for our first bet this afternoon and I am quite keen on the chances of Born At Midnight, Bill Turner’s seven-year-old Midnight Legend gelding who showed vastly improved form to hack up over fences at Taunton on his first start for close to a year.

Sent off at odds of 14/1 that day the suggestion to me is that he will improve considerably for the race, and if he jumps as well again off a mark just 5lb higher, I can see him following up with ease under Harry Kimber who clearly get on well with him having been on board last time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Born At Midnight 1.35pm Ludlow 11/4 all bookmakers except Bet365