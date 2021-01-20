Scottish welterweight prospect looking to thrive under Hobson’s guidance

22 year old Aberdeen WELTERWIGHT prospect ‘DEADLY’ Dean Sutherland is looking to THRIVE under the guidance of seasoned promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson after agreeing terms with Hobson’s FIGHT ACADEMY promotional banner.

Since turning over to the PRO’S the young SCOT has enjoyed great success winning all 10 outings with 2 by KO and picking up the Boxing Union of Ireland CELTIC title along the way in May 2019. The former world amateur kick boxing champion is now looking to build on these foundations under the watchful eye of Dennis [Hobson] who recently signed 2 more talented SCOTS in lightweight Calvin McCord 8-0, 2 KO’s and super-bantamweight Billy Stuart 10-0, 3 KO’s as he looks to build a STABLE north of the border.

Both promoters and fighter have everything crossed that BOXING will make a FULL return in the second quarter of 2021 and Sutherland is convinced that by linking up with Hobson who has previously guided the careers of a number of world champions, including Ricky Hatton, David Haye, Clinton Woods and Jamie McDonnell – that his FUTURE is in the safest possible hands.

The domestic welterweight division couldn’t be HOTTER right now, with the likes of Josh Kelly, Conor Benn and Chris Jenkins all making waves and Sutherland looking to upset their plans along the way.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign with Dennis,” Sutherland told Daily Sport Boxing forward in my career. It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for, I’ve been looking for a big opportunity and linking up with Dennis will do that for me. With his connections, and the team he has around him, it will be great for guiding my career the right way.

“The welterweight division in the UK is really strong. I think Josh Kelly is top of the tree, if he eventually comes through the [David] Avanesyan fight then he’s number one. Chris Jenkins is the British champion but there are better boxers around who’d beat him if given the opportunity, and I believe I’m one of them. I’d beat him tomorrow but getting him in the ring would be the problem!

“I was also slated to face Conor Benn but it didn’t work out and he ended up going for a different opponent, but he’s improving with every fight. Conor is a bit older than me, but I hope to keep winning, making some noises, and maybe facing him down the line.

“I’m just looking forward to working with Dennis and showing my improvements. I want to pick up multiple titles, look good doing it, and this year I just want to get out as much as possible. I’ve done my warm up fights, my apprenticeship stage, it’s now time to push my career on and I want to hopefully win a title and defend it in 2021.”