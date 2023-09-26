Picture Perfect At Pontefract

Heading North for our second suggestion and if Empire Of Art has improved again then he could take all the beating in the 3.20pm. He travels up from Newmarket for trainer Michael Bell and jockey Hector Crouch, who rode him to success at Windsor last time out, and given over a month off to recover from those efforts, he has every chance of a follow up success.

He does have to give weight away to all his rivals as the only winner in this small field, with Zayina a potential rival, but if he is as good as connections hope, this ought to be another win for the son of Best Solution.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Empire Of Art 3.20pm Pontefract 2/1 Bet365