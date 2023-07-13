Mill Could Grind His Rivals Down

The 3.10pm from York is the John Smiths Cup, a mile and a quarter handicap, and an opportunity to TRY to use past statistics in the hope of predicting the likeliest winner for 2023, despite the maximum 22 runner field – so wish me luck.

I have 26 years of winners to work with and what have found a list of facts that may or may not serve us well. We haven’t seen a winner bigger than 33/1 at the off (100%), only one winner has been rated lower than 90 (96%), only one has been older than six (96%), and only one came from outside the first 11 in the betting (96%).

Using those we can theoretically remove abut half the field, but then we need to see if past performances can give us a final selection. Andrew Balding has won this twice and placed with two others suggesting Nobel and Scampi can go well, Richard Fahey has won it three times (Spirit Dancer), while William Haggas has the best strike rate via three winners from only 18 starters, suggesting Millebosc could go well returning from a long absence. A five-year-old last seen finishing fifth at Lingfield on his only start for the yard after arriving from France, he has been gelded since and may well find significant improvement and if that is the case he could well be a bit of a morning gable on the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Millebosc 3.10pm York 8/1 most bookmakers