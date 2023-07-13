Rank Outsider Could Outrun Her Price

I am going to stick with Newmarket this afternoon despite a long list of top class courses to choose from, and I am intrigued by the Falmouth Stakes at 3.35pm. Early favourite Via Sistina is clearly very decent but she would prefer a bit of cut in the ground and as things stand I expect her to be absent when they open the stalls, while personal favourite Nashwa is yet to show her very best this season.

That leads me to a 25/1 chance (correct at the time of writing) in the shape of Ameynah who races for trainer Roger Varian. A very lightly raced daughter of Exceed And Excel, she followed her maiden victory with a three length sixth in last season’s 1000 Guineas, meaning she hasn’t been seen in over a year, but the word in Newmarket is that she is sparkling in her recent work, and she could surprise them all at a massive price this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ameynah 3.35pm Newmarket 25/1 most bookmakers