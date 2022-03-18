Mine’s A Baileys

Although I suspect he may be better over even further in the long term, Kim Bailey looks to have found a good opportunity for The Edgar Wallace ahead of the 3.35pm at Chepstow, a winner at Market Rasen on his chasing debut when always doing enough, and not overburdened off a mark of 135 here.

That was his first start in close to six months, and as he was sent off at 7/2 I would hazard a guess that there will be improvement to come for the run and if that is the case, he should not be the price he is and the seven-year-old looks a spot of value on a tricky afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Edgar Wallace 3.35pm Chepstow 4/1 Bet365