Money Talks – Hopefully

When it comes to expensive well-bred newcomers you would have to go a long way to better Diego Velazquez who heads to the track with a lofty reputation ahead of the 1.40pm at the Curragh. A son of Frankel and a half-brother to multiple Group winner Broome, he set connections back 2,400,000 Guineas as a yearling and will need to win a good few races to justify that price tag!

Thankfully, the word from Ballydoyle is he is above average if not necessarily the world-beater they paid for, and there will be some long faces (and empty bars) if he gets beaten this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Diego Velazquez 1.40pm The Curragh 8/11 most bookmakers