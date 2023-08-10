Whisky A Go Go

A one-mile Class Three handicap kicks off our action this afternoon in a race where we have not seen a winner at a double figure price in the last 10 runnings, though we did have 10 different trainers and 10 different jockeys, so not a lot of help there! Five winners were four-year-olds and four were three-year-olds gives us a starting point, and I can see the race being set up nicely for Isle Of Jura.

He has won his last two starts, one each at Newbury and Newmarket with the second so impressive that the handicapper had a fit – and he has to run off a mark of 97 this afternoon. That said, both Poet Master and Kathab like to front-run and if I have read the race correctly, they will set things up nicely for a closer and none look in better form that the suggestion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ise Of Jura 2.25pm Haydock 4/1 most bookmakers