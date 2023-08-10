Once Raced Filly On An Upward Curve

If you get the time or the chance to watch the replay of the 5.55pm at Newmarket on the 23rd of June you will get a very good example of what people mean when they say a horse was “green”. The one I am talking about is Sir Michael Stoute’s Giudecca, a two-year-old filly who was looking around and fighting her jockey throughout, making her second place an even more remarkable performance.

She heads to Lingfield this evening for the 5.45pm which looks wide-open, but if she has learned as much as I hope from that experience, I feel she has every chance of getting off the mark at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Giudecca 5.45pm Lingfield 7/4 William Hill