Searching Hard For Our Next Winner

A super risky second bet this Tuesday when Warren Greatrex introduces newcomer Theyseekhimthere in the bumper that closes off the Wetherby card at 5.10pm.

Bought as a three-year-old at the Derby Sales in Ireland for 44,000 Euros, the son of Elusive Pimpernel is wonderfully named, and a half-brother to the very smart Sporting John, though that suggests he will not be at his best until tried over further, though his father did win over seven furlongs and a mile so there is good reason to think he will have the speed needed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Theyseekhimthere 5.10pm Wetherby 8/1 Bet365