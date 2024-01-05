Well-Bred Filly Steps Up In Trip

Wolverhampton was the meeting that caused me a bit of a headache with Sean Woods’ four-timer seeking Savvy Brilliance a temptation despite an added 9lb from the handicapper, but in the end, I came down on the side of Dream of Hope in the Novice Stakes at 5.30pm.

A daughter of Sea The Stars out of a Shamardal mare, she was sent off favourite on her last (and second) start at Lingfield in October over a mile where she ran on into third, beaten a length and a half at the line. The added furlong and a half here really ought to play to her strengths, and with the Charlie Appleby horses running well of late she may be able to put her experience to good use to hold off the well-bred newcomers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dream of Hope 5.30pm Wolverhampton 6/4 Bet365 and William Hill