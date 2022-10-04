One Day My Prince Will Come…

With good to soft ground predicted at Nottingham there should not be too many excuses on the day and I am hoping that leads to a bold showing from top-weight Platinum Prince, who steps back up in trip in the opener at 1.30pm looking for his third win of the year and his second at Nottingham.

The five-year-old gets on particularly well with apprentice Anna Gibson which is a huge plus, and although only third last time out at Brighton, he was beaten less than a length over the mile and ought to be even happier upped un trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Platinum Prince 1.30pm Nottingham 7/2 Bet365