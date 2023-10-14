BKB 35 really is a show packed with fans’ favourites

I will be amazed if the Indigo at O2 Arena isn’t sold out when we return there on Saturday, November 25.

Top of the bill is all-time great Jimmy Sweeney bidding to become an eight-time world champion when he faces Marley Churcher and the undercard features plenty of larger-than-life characters, including Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner.

The Dubliner says he was given his nickname by round card girls during his amateur gloved boxing career and we are delighted he’s signed up with BKB™ after deciding to ditch his gloves.

He made an impressive debut in Dubai in March, stopping hardened veteran Tony Lopez in five rounds, and next month he goes in with Andre Matac.

The winner could face the winner of one of the other heavyweight fights on the show. The colourful Dominic Negus faces Charlie Milner and Blackpool veteran Richie Leak is back to face Dan Matthews.

Tony Shieldsmade a sensational debut in May, stopping Nathan DeCastro in the first.

I’m not sure we’ve seen too many characters like Tony in BKB™ before. He stood there in front of Nathan with his hands by his sides and then suddenly jumped in with hard punches from nowhere. Tony has a style that is his own and I’m fascinated to see how Tom Stokes copes with it on BKB 35.

Tom was equally as impressive on his BKB debut in June. He took out the seasoned Will Chope in just 32 seconds, showing the quality that made him a solid amateur and pro gloved boxer.

Tom showed himself to be a quality operator – but how will be cope with Shields?

I can’t wait to find out.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown