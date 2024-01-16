Tomorrow Is Another Day

The fact that I am even suggesting a horse in an Amateur riders’ handicap must tell you something about how difficult it is today, but Mr Simon Walker is as good as it gets in the saddle at this level, and arrives with oodles of experience, which will hopefully give him the edge on board Back Tomorrow. He rode the four-year-old filly to success on her last start in December at Southwell, and although she has 3lb more from the handicapper, she was value for a bit more than the one length margin that day. Add the fact that for her age she is very lightly raced with just the five runs on the clock, and there is reason to think there may be more to come from the daughter of Rajasinghe, and on a day when we sensibly focus our attentions off the turf, she will do for me for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Back Tomorrow 6.00pm Kempton 11/4 most bookmakers