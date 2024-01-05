It Could Be Written In The Stars

Southwell are rapidly making a name for themselves with their Tapeta surface attracting many of the better bred horses, a far cry from the ankle deep Equitrack that many trainers tried to avoid. There are plenty of interesting runners on the day but none more so than Archie Watson’s Out Of The Stars in my view, as the daughter of Zoustar looks to make it thee wins from four starts. Backed as if defeat was out of the question on her Kempton debut, she won by a short head at odds of 8/11 in April and was then sent to Royal Ascot in June for the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes where she was beaten 17 lengths in to 23rd, a run far below expectations and a bitter disappointment to connections.

It may have been the turf or there may have been something amiss as she wasn’t seen again for the rest of the summer before returning back on the all-weather at Wolverhampton for a length win in a five-furlong novice. She makes her handicap debut off a mark of 81 this evening, but if she is as good as they once thought, that may not be enough to stop her 100% all-weather record.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Out Of The Stars 5.30pm Southwell 4/1 William Hill