Say Hello To A Likely Winner

Lambourn trainer Owen Burrows travels north with Hello Deira ahead of the nursery at 2.53pm and if the son of Expert Eye gives his true running then top-weight may not stop him in this seven-furlong nursery.

Still a maiden after three starts, he came home second twice at Salisbury over six furlongs before being sent off favourite at Ascot over the same trop where eh ran on well after a bit of trouble in running to be beaten less than two lengths in to fourth.

The added furlong and a drop in class look ideal this afternoon, and a big run is expected by both myself and his connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hello Deira 2.53pm Redcar 3/1 Bet365 and William Hill