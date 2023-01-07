Nicholls Has Another Decent French Import To Go To War With

If we can get some odds against as forecast about the Paul Nicholls trained Iliko D’Olivate ahead of the opener at Taunton this afternoon then that looks like good value to me for the French import, who was only beaten a short neck at Compiegne on his only start so far over hurdles.

He changed hands privately after that and has had wind surgery since to help his breathing, and with the stable going well and what looks like mediocre opposition, he could make his first start for new connections a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Iliko D’Olivate 12.55pm Taunton 4/6 most bookmakers