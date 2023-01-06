TOTE Scoop6 is starting to build plus there are PLACEPOTS at Sandown Park & Chepstow this weekend

By
Daily Sport
-
0
1146

Sport readers now has never been a better time to have a PUNT on the TOTE for your chance to ‘Have It Off’ with PLACEPOTS of upto £250K daily  with racing from Sandown Park and Chepstow in the mix.

Minimum Placepot Guarantees 

Saturday: Sandown Park £250k minimum 

Sunday: Chepstow £100k minimum 

Scoop6 on Saturday 

Pool values 

Win Fund rollover £82,362 

Bonus Fund rollover £28,549 

Saturday’s Scoop6 races 

1.50 Sandown – 2m Hcap Chase, 7 declared 

2.05 Wincanton – 2m Hcap Chase, 7 declared 

2.25 Sandown – Grd1 Tolworth Nov Hurdle, 8 declared 

2.40 Wincanton – 2m Hcap Hurdle, 20 declared 

3.00 Sandown – 3m Veterans’ Chase Series Final, 18 declared 

3.35 Sandown – 2m Hcap Hurdle, 11 declared 

Trifecta rollover race – 3.00 Sandown – Veterans’ Chase Series Final 

As of Wednesday evening there was already a rollover of £16,160 so it should be a decent pool. 

Saturday ITV7 Placepot: 

1.30 Wincanton 

1.50 Sandown 

2.05 Wincanton 

2.25 Sandown 

2.40 Wincanton 

3.00 Sandown 

3.35 Sandown 

Tote Fantasy Races for the WEEKEND

Saturday 7th Jan 

1.30 Wincanton 

1.50 Sandown 

2.05 Wincanton 

2.25 Sandown 

3.00 Sandown 

3.15 Wincanton 

3.35 Sandown 

Sunday 8th Jan 

12.50 Naas 

1.20 Naas 

1.50 Naas 

2.20 Naas 

2.50 Naas 

3.20 Naas 

3.50 Naas

