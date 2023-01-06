TOTE Scoop6 is starting to build plus there are PLACEPOTS at Sandown Park & Chepstow this weekend

Sport readers now has never been a better time to have a PUNT on the TOTE for your chance to ‘Have It Off’ with PLACEPOTS of upto £250K daily with racing from Sandown Park and Chepstow in the mix.
Minimum Placepot Guarantees
Saturday: Sandown Park £250k minimum
Sunday: Chepstow £100k minimum
Scoop6 on Saturday
Pool values
Win Fund rollover £82,362
Bonus Fund rollover £28,549
Saturday’s Scoop6 races
1.50 Sandown – 2m Hcap Chase, 7 declared
2.05 Wincanton – 2m Hcap Chase, 7 declared
2.25 Sandown – Grd1 Tolworth Nov Hurdle, 8 declared
2.40 Wincanton – 2m Hcap Hurdle, 20 declared
3.00 Sandown – 3m Veterans’ Chase Series Final, 18 declared
3.35 Sandown – 2m Hcap Hurdle, 11 declared
Trifecta rollover race – 3.00 Sandown – Veterans’ Chase Series Final
As of Wednesday evening there was already a rollover of £16,160 so it should be a decent pool.
Saturday ITV7 Placepot:
1.30 Wincanton
1.50 Sandown
2.05 Wincanton
2.25 Sandown
2.40 Wincanton
3.00 Sandown
3.35 Sandown
Tote Fantasy Races for the WEEKEND:
Saturday 7th Jan
1.30 Wincanton
1.50 Sandown
2.05 Wincanton
2.25 Sandown
3.00 Sandown
3.15 Wincanton
3.35 Sandown
Sunday 8th Jan
12.50 Naas
1.20 Naas
1.50 Naas
2.20 Naas
2.50 Naas
3.20 Naas
3.50 Naas