Tote Placepot Guarantees Continue To Represent Great Value

Once again our friends at the Tote have let us know about the guarantees they have this weekend with all the details below.

In a Placepot “all” you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at any of the meetings mentioned, or in the ITV7 placepot (see further down) and you will get your share of the huge kitty (which can only get bigger), and it needn’t cost a fortune to have a go either.

In the Scoop6 you need to find the winners of the races mentioned, and in the Trifecta race the first three home – good luck, and enjoy!

Placepot minimum guarantees:

Friday: Ascot £50,000.

Saturday: Haydock Park £150,000.

Sunday: Exeter £50,000.

Scoop6: There was a single lucky winner of the Scoop6 last week, picking up £79,833, and this Saturday he’ll get another £153,188 if he can name the winner of the 2.20 Haydock – Betfair Stayers Hcap Hdle.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 1.15 Haydock – 2m3f Hcap Hdle (10-declared). 2.05 Ascot – 2m3½f Gd2 Coral Hurdle (5-declared). 2.13 Huntingdon – 2m Hcap Hdle (13-declared). 2.20 Haydock – 3m½f Stayers Hcap Hdle (16-declared)*. 3.15 Ascot – 2m1f Hcap Chase (8-declared). 3.35 Haydock – 3m1½f Hcap Chase (11-declared)

* £153K Bonus race

Trifecta rollover race

The Trifecta rollover race will be the 2.20 Haydock – Betfair Stayers Hcap Hdle

There’s already a decent £12,027.44 in the pot, which would lead to an estimated final net pool of £60,000.

ITV7 Placepots

Saturday 25th November

1.50 Haydock

2.05 Ascot

2.20 Haydock

2.35 Punchestown

3.00 Haydock

3.15 Ascot

3.35 Haydock

All races televised on ITV1.